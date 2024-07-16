Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian S-300 in occupied Donetsk region - Syrskyi. VIDEO

Defence forces hit a Russian S-300 system in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

For example, units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck at the S-300 system.

"According to intelligence information, the damage to the enemy's radar station and launchers was confirmed. More detailed information on the consequences of the strike is being clarified. It is worth noting that this is not the first successful joint work of Ukrainian missile specialists and representatives of other components of the Defence Forces on important military targets of the Russian Federation.

Previously, more than 20 launchers and about 15 radar stations have been destroyed," Syrskyi said.

