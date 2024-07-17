Occupiers completely destroyed Vovchansk in two months. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the neighborhoods of the Ukrainian city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region that have been completely destroyed by the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded by a drone camera.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password