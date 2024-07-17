ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7139 visitors online
News Video War
8 611 35

Occupiers completely destroyed Vovchansk in two months. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the neighborhoods of the Ukrainian city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region that have been completely destroyed by the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded by a drone camera.

See also Censor.NET: Russian cries after storming of Vovchansk: "We did not all get out. Many brothers were killed". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9508) elimination (5392) Vovchansk (266)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 