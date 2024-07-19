Woman sets herself on fire in front of court building in Kyiv region: Police investigating driving to suicide. VIDEO

In Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv region, a woman set herself on fire in front of a court building.

This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

Around 16:00 on 18 July, court security officers noticed a citizen pouring flammable substances on herself near the court building. The guards tried to stop her, but the woman set herself on fire.

"One of our employees immediately started extinguishing the flames with a fire extinguisher. An ambulance was immediately called to the scene. Upon arrival, the woman was conscious but had about 70% of her body burned. She was rushed to hospital.

According to preliminary information, the woman and her husband were resolving the issue of child rights in court," the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation into the fact of driving to suicide was initiated (Part 1 of Article 120 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

