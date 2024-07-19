ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8279 visitors online
News Video War
11 687 8

Bradley infantry fighting vehicle crew smokes out occupants from forest. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a fragment of the combat work of the crew of the US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle from the 47th "Magura" Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an infantry fighting vehicle taking up a combat position and firing at the occupiers' positions, which are arranged in the forest.

Watch more: American M2A2 Bradley IFVs are firing at occupiers’ positions from 25-mm Bushmaster cannon in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

USA (5762) APC_ (303) 47 SMBr (200)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 