Bradley infantry fighting vehicle crew smokes out occupants from forest. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a fragment of the combat work of the crew of the US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle from the 47th "Magura" Brigade.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an infantry fighting vehicle taking up a combat position and firing at the occupiers' positions, which are arranged in the forest.
