Border guards destroy occupiers’ IFVs and APCs in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Border guards - aerial reconnaissance men in the Kharkiv direction discovered an MTLB tractor used by Russians to transport cargo and personnel to their positions. Our fighters destroyed it with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, an enemy armoured personnel carrier came to help the occupiers, so the border guards destroyed the armoured vehicle as well.

