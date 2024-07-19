ENG
Defense forces destroyed anti-drone firing point and several enemy camouflaged positions. VIDEO

An anti-drone firing point and several camouflaged occupiers positions were destroyed by border guards in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

