Defense forces destroyed anti-drone firing point and several enemy camouflaged positions. VIDEO
An anti-drone firing point and several camouflaged occupiers positions were destroyed by border guards in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the State Border Guard Service.
