At night, enemy attacked two districts of Poltava region, almost 3.8 thousand residents were without electricity (updated). VIDEO

On the night of 20 July, Russian drones attacked Poltava and Myrhorod districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin.

The enemy attacked our region again. There were hits in the Poltava district. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Later, Pronin said that a fire broke out in Myrhorod district as a result of a nighttime drone attack. In Poltava district, 16 settlements are without electricity supply, affecting almost 3,800 consumers.