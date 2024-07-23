Sniper fight between Ukrainian soldier and occupier. VIDEO
A Ukrainian sniper won a battle with the occupant in the Bakhmut sector.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the duel was published on social media.
"Unique footage of a sniper duel between a Ukrainian soldier from the 30th separate mechanised brigade and an enemy in the Bakhmut sector. Initially, the enemy almost hit our sniper from a distance of 1240 metres, but our highly accurate shooter proved to be more precise and agile, hitting the occupier from the Russian special forces in a matter of seconds on the second attempt," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password