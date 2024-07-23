Sniper fight between Ukrainian soldier and occupier. VIDEO

A Ukrainian sniper won a battle with the occupant in the Bakhmut sector.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the duel was published on social media.

"Unique footage of a sniper duel between a Ukrainian soldier from the 30th separate mechanised brigade and an enemy in the Bakhmut sector. Initially, the enemy almost hit our sniper from a distance of 1240 metres, but our highly accurate shooter proved to be more precise and agile, hitting the occupier from the Russian special forces in a matter of seconds on the second attempt," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

