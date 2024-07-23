Soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminated 16 occupiers in just one day in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, kamikaze drone operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Paskuda group from the Anti-Tank Battalion eliminated 16 occupiers in just one day.
The corresponding video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
