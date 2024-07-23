ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13269 visitors online
News Video War
6 896 1

Soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminated 16 occupiers in just one day in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, kamikaze drone operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Paskuda group from the Anti-Tank Battalion eliminated 16 occupiers in just one day.

The corresponding video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: FPV drones of SSU Special Operations Soldiers destroy Russian infantry on golf cart. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2357) 3rd SAB (295)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 