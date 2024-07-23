Kuleba arrived in China: We must avoid competition of peace plans. VIDEO

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrives on an official visit to China.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Instagram.

"Greetings from China. Following up on the contacts between the leaders of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and China's Xi Jinping, I am making the first visit of a Ukrainian high-ranking official to China since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine," he said.

According to Kuleba, this is also the first bilateral visit of a Ukrainian foreign minister to China since 2012.

"We are going to have extensive, detailed, substantive talks with our Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the ways to a just peace. We must avoid competition between peace plans. It is very important that Kyiv and Beijing engage in direct dialogue and exchange of positions. We will also discuss bilateral relations. I am convinced that after Ukraine started negotiations on joining the European Union, China should look at relations with our country through the prism of its strategic relations with Europe," the Ukrainian minister added.

Also read: Kuleba told EU ministers how to help Ukraine's energy sector: Strengthening air defence, fast repairs, increased imports

As previously reported, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will call for a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement of the war during talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba during his visit to the country, despite Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories. Censor.NET also reported that Kuleba is travelling to China to discuss ways to end Russian aggression.