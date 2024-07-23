During Kuleba’s visit, China will call for ceasefire and settlement of war - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will call for a ceasefire and peaceful settlement of the war during talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba during his visit to the country, despite Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this conclusion follows from the answer given by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a briefing when asked about Beijing's expectations of the visit of the Ukrainian top diplomat.

The Chinese side will continue to stand by the side of peace, support the strengthening of consensus in the international community, and jointly seek real ways to resolve the "crisis in Ukraine" (as China calls Russia's aggression against Ukraine - ed.) through political means," Mao said when asked about Beijing's expectations from Kuleba's visit.

According to the spokeswoman, "China has always been in favour of a ceasefire, and a peaceful resolution of the crisis is in the interests of each side."

As noted, in her response, the Chinese diplomat did not mention the need to comply with the principles of the UN Charter in terms of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, which requires the aggressor country to release the occupied Ukrainian territories.