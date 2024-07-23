ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13269 visitors online
News Video War
8 529 15

Elimination of Russian invader by accurate munition drop. VIDEO

The drone operators of the GORA reconnaissance strike group detected and eliminated the occupier by an accurate munition drop.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: SSU: Two Russian spies, who collected data on locations of Defense Forces in Odesa region, get 8 years in prison

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) liquidation (2357)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 