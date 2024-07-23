Elimination of Russian invader by accurate munition drop. VIDEO
The drone operators of the GORA reconnaissance strike group detected and eliminated the occupier by an accurate munition drop.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
