Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system is destroyed by HIMARS strike. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest" adjusted the fire of M142 "HIMARS" at the Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system.
According to Censor.NET, as a result of a hit, the enemy equipment detonated along with the enemy crew.
