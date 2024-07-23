Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system is destroyed by HIMARS strike. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest" adjusted the fire of M142 "HIMARS" at the Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of a hit, the enemy equipment detonated along with the enemy crew.

