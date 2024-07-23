ENG
Russian invader saw our drone and shot himself in chest with assault rifle. VIDEO

After seeing the Ukrainian FPV drone, the Russian soldier decided to commit suicide and shot himself in the chest with an assault rifle.

The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.

