Russian invader saw our drone and shot himself in chest with assault rifle. VIDEO
After seeing the Ukrainian FPV drone, the Russian soldier decided to commit suicide and shot himself in the chest with an assault rifle.
The video was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password