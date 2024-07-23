ENG
While performing combat mission, SOF soldiers managed to save wounded comrade: "You will go home, we will help you". VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction, operators of the 8th Separate Regiment of the Special Operations Forces, while performing a combat mission, rescued a wounded serviceman of a defence force unit.

The video of the rescue was released by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Our soldiers provided first aid and evacuated the soldier from the dangerous position. After that, doctors stabilized the wounded man's condition. It was not easy, but the most important thing is that the fighter survived. The fight for the greatest value - life - is 1.5 minutes from the SOF operators," the soldiers said.

