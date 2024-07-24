Occupiers have two legs left after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
The defenders of the unmanned systems battalion Strike Drone Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade hit two invaders with kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"Two Russians came to Ukraine. After the meeting with the drones, they now have two legs for both of them," the authors of the publication noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password