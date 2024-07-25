Crew of self-propelled antiaircraft gun "Gepard" destroys enemy drone "Shahed". VIDEO
The Ukrainian crew of a German Gepard self-propelled antiaircraft gun destroyed a Russian-Iranian Shahed drone during combat duty.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
