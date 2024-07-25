Air defense forces shot down 25 UAVs out of 38 at night - Air Force

At night, Russian occupants attacked infrastructure facilities in the south of the Odesa region and central Ukraine with 38 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. The drones were launched from the southern direction - Cape Chauda, Crimea, and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, as well as by the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. As a result of the air battle, 25 attack UAVs were shot down. Three more "shahids" were lost after crossing the state border with Romania," the statement said.

He stressed that the air defense system operated in the Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.

