Two occupiers drive car over anti-tank mine: "It’s definitely mine! This round one? I kicked it just now". VIDEO

Two occupiers who were driving a car on the road hit an anti-tank mine.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the explosion was captured by a camera installed in the passenger compartment.

The recording shows how one of the occupiers throws the still burning remains of another Russian car off the road. Then he returns to the cabin and the driver continues to drive. A moment later, the car is thrown by an explosion. Most likely, the invaders were killed. However, it is not possible to determine their fate from the video.

Warning: Foul language!

