Paratroopers of 79th Brigade took aim from drone at infantry fighting vehicle that was loaded with enemy BK. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade repelled a Russian assault in the Kurakhove sector.

According to Censor.NET, this time the Russians attacked with three infantry fighting vehicles with troops under the cover of one tank. As a result, the tank exploded on a mine, and one of the infantry fighting vehicles, which was filled with BK, was destroyed by an FPV drone. The two surviving IFVs fled the battlefield.

As a reminder, the 79th Tauride Brigade recently repelled one of the largest Russian assaults in the entirety of the full-scale war in the Kurakhove sector. The Russian army simultaneously used 11 tanks, 45 armored personnel carriers, and 1 Terminator tank support vehicle. Our paratroopers shot down 6 tanks and 7 armored personnel carriers with infantry.

