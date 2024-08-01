"Minus" 13 occupiers: drones smoke Russians out of house and killed survivors in bushes. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 47th Magura Brigade tracked down the occupiers' hideout in a house in a captured village and successfully attacked an assault group of 13 Russians.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"The FPV drones injure, cut and cover 13 orc infantrymen with rubble, and then tear off the ace of one of them. This group did not go to storm our positions - the rest of the Katsaps are being destroyed by drones and artillery," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password