Odesa restaurateur Libkin responds to designer Lebedev, who dreams of flying to Odesa to "eat": "Stay in Moscow. Eat Putin’s d#ck". VIDEO

Odesa restaurateur Sava Libkin recorded an angry message from Russian designer and propagandist Artemiy Lebedev, who said he dreamed of flying to Odesa from Moscow on an Aeroflot flight and "eating" in a restaurant owned by Libkin.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of Lebedev talking about his dream and receiving a response from an Odesa resident was posted on social media.

Warning: Foul language!

As a reminder, at the initiative of the State Committee on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine decided to impose personal special economic and other restrictive measures on Lebedev.

Lebedev is an ardent Ukrainophobe who has consistently supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, has been spreading fakes about the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014, publicly endorses the occupation of Ukrainian Crimea, and does not recognise the territorial integrity of our country. At the end of April 2016, Lebedev visited the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions without the appropriate permission of the State Border Guard Service and was included in the Myrotvorets database. In 2017, Lebedev was banned from entering Ukraine for 5 years by the Security Service of Ukraine for illegal visits to Russia-occupied Crimea and the non-government controlled areas of Donbas.

