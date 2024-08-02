ENG
Kamikaze drone operators eliminate four occupiers hiding in dugout. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 47th SMB Magura in the Pokrovsk direction caught four occupiers in a dugout by surprise and eliminated them.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Strike Drone Company sends several drones with an explosive charge to the enemy's hideout. Not a single Russian came out of the hole," the commentary to the video reads.

