Over 2.5 years, Air Force destroyed more than 8,000 enemy air targets - Oleschuk. VIDEO

The Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, congratulated the servicemen of the Air Force of Ukraine on their professional holiday.

He posted his congratulatory words on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The battle for the sky continues. The enemy attacks us with bombs and missiles around the clock, conducts aerial reconnaissance, and strikes with drones every night. The Air Force, side by side with the air defense of the entire Ukrainian Defence Forces, repels the attacks. As far as possible, they destroy enemy air attack equipment, hit the enemy from the air, and hold the defense on the ground," Oleshchuk said.

According to him, over two and a half years, the Air Force has destroyed more than 8,000 enemy air targets: hundreds of planes and helicopters, thousands of cruise missiles and drones. Ukrainian pilots have flown more than 20,000 combat missions, most of them involving the combat use of aviation weapons.

Read it on Censor.NET: All 89 "Shaheds" launched by occupants at night were shot down - Air Force

"All this was made possible thanks to the strong support of our Western partners. I thank them for their conscious stance in defense of peace and democracy, our people! Using modern Western weaponry with high quality and skill, the Air Force servicemen showed great courage, heroism, professionalism, and ingenuity. During the period of large-scale invasion, 4475 servicemen of the Air Forces were awarded state decorations for personal courage and selflessness in defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, 47 of them became Heroes of Ukraine, 25, unfortunately, posthumously...", - the commander adds.

"Today, I congratulate all servicemen and veterans of the Air Force on the 20th anniversary, I thank everyone who makes every effort for our victory! I thank our partners, volunteers, civil society, and everyone who helps us become stronger in the fight for peace and freedom for our Ukraine!" he concludes.