All 89 "Shaheds" launched by occupiers at night were shot down - Air Force

Air defense forces destroyed 89 UAVs and one missile that the Russian Federation used to attack Ukraine.

This was announced by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, Censor.NET informs.

"On the night of July 31, 2024, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 89 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Yeisk, Seshcha, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions. The main direction of the attack is the Kyiv region!

This is one of the most massive attacks by the "Shahed-131/136" UAVs. The enemy used the same number of martyrs on New Year's Eve, January 1, 2024. As then, today Ukrainian air defense withstood and repelled a massive attack by enemy drones," the message reads.

According to Oleschuk, out of 89 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs detected by the radar units of the Air Force, all 89 were shot down.

"Mobile fire groups of all the Defense Forces of Ukraine, tactical aviation of the Air Force and army aviation of the Ground Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and EW of the Air Force were involved in the repulse of the air attack. Also, the guided air missile Kh-59, which the enemy was using to attack the Mykolaiv Region, was shot down," he added.

