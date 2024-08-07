Occupier, fleeing from UAV, throws black bags with bodies of his accomplices out of car. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the occupier throwing black bags with the bodies of his accomplices out of the car on the move.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows three black bags falling on the road.

"Ukrainian soldiers from the Special Forces shared an epic drone video. "The 'brave' Russians in the Kherson sector were collecting the bodies of their liquidated accomplices. Having noticed a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone, the occupiers began to flee: they most likely realised that artillery or drones would soon be firing on them. They were so frightened that they started throwing bodies in black bags right on the road. Apparently, one of the 'clever' invaders in the back believed that the car would go faster if the ballast was dumped," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

