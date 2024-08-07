Resident of Sudzha about situation in city: "Akhmat" was first to leave. It’s dangerous to come back. There are already Ukrainian tanks there". VIDEO

A video recording was published online in which a resident of the Russian city of Sudzha, after fleeing to Kursk, describes the situation in the city.

According to Censor.NET, he said it was dangerous to return to Sudzha, because "there are already tanks there", he called the official statements untrue and said that all militarized units had fled the city. Including Kadyrovtsy.

Watch more: Putin on situation in Kursk region of RF: "Kyiv regime has carried out another large-scale provocation". VIDEO