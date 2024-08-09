ENG
Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea at night. VIDEO

On the night of 9 August, powerful explosions were heard on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

"There was a shooting in Chornomorsk, one strong explosion," the message reads.

Later, witnesses reported another explosion in Chornomorske.

Later, there were explosions in the Saky district.

"It was loud somewhere between Saki and Kacha. Probably from the sea," the post reads.

Shortly afterwards, explosions occurred in Sevastopol.

The so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that the Russian military was repelling an attack by naval drones and had allegedly already shot down a Neptune missile.

About 50 Russian air defence systems have been destroyed in Crimea since 2022

