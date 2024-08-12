Russians again claim explosions near Kursk. VIDEO
On the night of 12 August, explosions were heard over Kursk. The local authorities claim that air defence forces were operating.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.
According to local residents, at least 5 loud explosions were heard over Kursk.
The acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, announced that air defence forces had shot down three allegedly Ukrainian missiles in the sky over Kursk. Local residents are also asked to stay away from windows until the alarm is officially cancelled.
