Soldiers of 225th SAB cleared village of Darino in Kursk region and removed Russian flag from administrative building. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 225th SAB took control of the village of Darino, Kursk region, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing the moment when the soldiers removed the Russian flag from the administrative building.

"The village of Darino, Kursk region. After being cleared by the fighters of the 225th Separate Special Forces Brigade, it turned to the side of good," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Russia lost control over 28 settlements in Kursk region - governor