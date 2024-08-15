Blanket takes off from sleeping occupant and hangs in tree after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 114th Territorial Defence Brigade eliminated an occupier who had laid down to rest in an open area.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows a Russian man going to bed in an open space and covering himself with a cloth. After the UAV strike, the cloth rises up and hangs on a nearby tree.

"Darwin would have been surprised! Going to bed under the watchful eye of a drone operator is the same as voluntarily climbing into a black bag. The FPV pilot of the 114th separate territorial defence brigade removes the blanket from the occupier," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Soldiers of 47th SMB destroyed two enemy Zala UAVs in air using FPV drones. VIDEO