Machine gunner of 82nd Brigade Alabai about first hours of offensive in Kursk region: "Civilian population was not moved, nothing was destroyed, only d#ckheads were eliminated and that’s all". VIDEO

Alabai, a machine gunner with the 82nd Brigade, who was wounded in action in Kursk region, told about the first hours of his brigade's offensive in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the soldier said that the operation was carried out according to plan - the border was broken, the attack was carried out, civilians were not touched, and buildings were not destroyed unnecessarily. Alabai claims that Russia has a different taste of air and different land.

"We don't need anything that isn't ours," he says, adding: "What am I going to do, steal toilets? I'll bring them my own."

Alabai is currently undergoing treatment for his injury. However, he is eager to return to his comrades: "The main thing is that my mum doesn't hear this."

Watch more: Traitors working for Russia should be deprived of any titles and awards in Ukraine - Zelenskyy. VIDEO