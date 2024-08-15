Traitors working for Russia should be deprived of any titles and awards in Ukraine - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named three important legislative issues to be considered in August.

According to the President, in August, some legal positions of our state need to be strengthened.

"First of all. We must clearly guarantee at the legislative level that our soldiers who take part in the Kursk operation, for example, and who will take part in all our other actions on the territory of the aggressor state, will receive absolutely all payments and preferences provided for the front line," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that every soldier who defends Ukraine deserves recognition and maximum support.

"This applies, in particular, to those of our soldiers - Ukrainian legionnaires - who currently have citizenship of other states, but not yet of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. It is also fair to extend this to their families, to the families of our heroes," he explained.

The third solution, the President said, should be to resolve the issue of trophy weapons that our soldiers win in battles

"We have to settle this. And one more thing. Traitors who fled to Russia after 24 February. Collaborators who work for the war. All the criminals who went to serve the Russian state. They must be deprived of any titles and awards in Ukraine, and this must be done in a real way - so that the decision to deprive them of awards is not just declarative, but actually records how Ukraine treats such a person," he concluded.

