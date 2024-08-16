ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12687 visitors online
News Video War
40 382 96

Ukrainian soldier in Kursk region caught two Russian women with bundles: "That’s what are you carrying? Are you looting?", - "And what to do?". VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier in Kursk region caught two Russian women robbing an abandoned house.

According to Censor.NET, the soldier checked the documents of the women and asked them about the looting.

"What should I do?", he heard back.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: White House confirms redeployment of Russian troops from positions in Ukraine to Kursk region

looting (72) Russian world (99) Kursk (732)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 