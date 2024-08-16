Ukrainian soldier in Kursk region caught two Russian women with bundles: "That’s what are you carrying? Are you looting?", - "And what to do?". VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier in Kursk region caught two Russian women robbing an abandoned house.
According to Censor.NET, the soldier checked the documents of the women and asked them about the looting.
"What should I do?", he heard back.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password