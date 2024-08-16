Doctor-Psychologist Diana Hoshovska on helping children who survived horrors of war. VIDEO
The greatest tragedy of war is the loss of children's lives and wounded children's souls.
Doctor-Psychologist Diana Hoshovska talks about helping children who have lost the joy of childhood, Censor.NET reports.
She is a professional doctor, a member of the Ukrainian Union of Psychotherapists, and since the beginning of Russian aggression she has dedicated herself to the rehabilitation of children who have survived the horrors of war. As a member of the Claw organisation created by Kseniia Brodovska, Diana and other volunteers rescue, protect and treat children who have lost their parents in the war, been occupied or taken out of the war zone.
Watch the interview with Diana Hoshovska in the Zakhyst ("Protection") programme.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password