ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12687 visitors online
News Video War
39 684 54

Residents of Sudzha shopping in store: "We were told - we are not touching you, live in peace, everything is fine". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing two residents of Suzha in the Kursk region shopping in a store.

According to Censor.NET, the Russians claim that they are not hiding in the basement, they live in the house and feel quite calm.

See more: Dozens of civilian bodies with their hands tied and shot by occupants in Bucha: This is how genocide looks like. PHOTO 18+

"We were told that we are not touching you, live in peace, everything is fine," they say.

Read more: Atrocities of occupiers in Bucha. PHOTOS

Read more: Zelenskyy: Bucha showed Russia’s true attitude towards Ukrainians

Author: 

Bucha (188) Kursk (732)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 