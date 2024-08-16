Residents of Sudzha shopping in store: "We were told - we are not touching you, live in peace, everything is fine". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing two residents of Suzha in the Kursk region shopping in a store.
According to Censor.NET, the Russians claim that they are not hiding in the basement, they live in the house and feel quite calm.
"We were told that we are not touching you, live in peace, everything is fine," they say.
