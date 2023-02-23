Zelenskyy: Bucha showed Russia’s true attitude towards Ukrainians

Bucha showed Russia’s true attitude toward Ukraine and Ukrainians.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ВВС, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I think Bucha is not the face of the war in Ukraine. No, Bucha is the face of Russia. This is their real face. What they really think of us. Their real attitude towards our people. Their attitude towards Ukraine. I went there right after the de-occupation. It was a tragedy. Not a movie. You see, it was real life. When we saw what they did in Bucha, all of us - the people who were there and the people who saw it, all of us - became older," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that Russia could never be forgiven for all these things.

In addition, according to the President, the events that took place in Mariupol were an example of great courage: "The question is not whether we should have stayed there or left. It's about something else. It was an example. The first signal that they will never, ever defeat us. And this is a very important moment. It is a historical moment. Because there were different people there. Military, civilians, journalists, photographers. Many of them died. Wounded or alive, they sent a common message: you will never defeat us."