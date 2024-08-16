Drone operator stole AK-74 assault rifle from occupiers’ position with help of "Queen of Hornets" UAV. VIDEO

The operator of the Queen of Hornets drone took the assault rifle as trophy, taking it from the occupiers' position.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military modified the Hornet Queen by installing a magnet on it.

The new modification is being prepared for full operation, so let's all help them with this.

🔗 Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

💳 PrivatBank: 5169335106846666

💲 PayPal: [email protected]

