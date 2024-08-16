Italian journalists published report from Sudzha, which is under control of AFU. VIDEO

Italian journalists visited Sudzha under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to TV Channel 24, the video posted on the channel's account on the social network X shows Italian correspondent Stefania Battistini crossing the border with Russia from the territory of Ukraine together with the Ukrainian military. She drove through the city in an armoured car.

Thus, the journalist was driving past destroyed Russian fortifications and a damaged Ukrainian armoured vehicle. Our military confirmed that they were in control of Sudzha.

"Belgorod is on the left. Next time we'll take you there," the Ukrainian soldier said as he passed a road sign.

"We reached Sudzha in the Kursk region of Russia during the Ukrainian army's offensive. The houses of civilians are intact. The noise of drones is heard," Battistini wrote.

In a Russian city, an Italian film crew had to hide from a drone. In addition, the correspondent also spoke to some of the residents of Sudzha. They said that the Russians told them to gather in one place and left, abandoning them.

The girl with whom the journalist spoke said that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine treated them well.

Watch more: Residents of Sudzha shopping in store: "We were told - we are not touching you, live in peace, everything is fine". VIDEO