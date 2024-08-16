Advance in Kursk region of Russia in some areas is from 1 to 3 km, - Syrskyi. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the current situation at the frontline.

The corresponding video was published on the president's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Syrsky told Zelenskyy that the advance in Kursk region in some areas is from 1 to 3 km, and the exchange fund continues to be replenished with captured enemies. Heavy fighting continues along the entire frontline, and the situation is under control.

The Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has assured the President that the military units are supplied with everything, and the logistics system is working smoothly.

According to the report, there have been no significant changes on the eastern front, with heavy fighting continuing in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk axes.

