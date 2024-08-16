RF increases forces in Kursk region after initial chaos - British intelligence

Russia has increased the number of troops in the Kursk region after it faced "disorganization and disorder" last week when Ukrainian troops entered the region.

This is stated in the UK intelligence report, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

It is noted that as of August 16, Ukrainian troops broke through into the Russian border region "to a depth of 10 to 25 kilometers, expanding the front to 40 kilometers."

Read more: UK does not allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Kursk region - media

Russian defensive lines and border troops were unprepared for the attack, which led to chaos in the beginning, British intelligence officers wrote.

At the same time, there are changes now: Russia has moved additional forces to the Kursk region, possibly from other parts of the front, and has begun building new defensive positions to prevent further advance of Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Repressions against those without sufficient political protection have intensified in Russia’s defence sector - British intelligence