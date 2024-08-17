Work of combat groups of SOF in Kursk region some time before beginning of main events. VIDEO

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the work of combat groups in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation some time before the main events.

The video was published on the SOF's website, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows the movement of special forces on the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as ambushes and the capture of Russian soldiers who claim to be conscripts.

