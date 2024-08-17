ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11666 visitors online
News Video War
11 268 19

Work of combat groups of SOF in Kursk region some time before beginning of main events. VIDEO

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the work of combat groups in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation some time before the main events.

The video was published on the SOF's website, Censor.NET reports.

The footage shows the movement of special forces on the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as ambushes and the capture of Russian soldiers who claim to be conscripts.

See also Censor.NET: Ukrainian defenders ambushed and destroyed truck with occupants in just 4 minutes. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

SOF (276) Kursk (732)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 