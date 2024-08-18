Occupier dies on Ukrainian land with his limbs severed. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the "Sharp Cloaks" unit of the Omega detachment of the NGU filmed the agony of the occupier. The Russian invader, pale from blood loss, was abandoned by his comrades, so the occupier died a long and painful death on Ukrainian soil.
According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows that the captors' legs were torn off.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
