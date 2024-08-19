ENG
Three ammunition load warehouses and ruscists’ hideout were destroyed by "Revenge" brigade in Serebryanskyi forest. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Revenge" brigade of the State Border Guard Service destroyed 3 ammunition load warehouses and ruscists' positions in the Serebryanskyi forest with MLRS.

They reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

Also, the Russian invaders lost 4 racists wounded.

"Over the course of several days, three ammunition depots and a number of enemy shelters with infantry were destroyed. As a result, the positions were destroyed and four occupants were wounded," the statement said.

