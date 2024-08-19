Explosion occurs at petrochemical plant in Bashkiria, Russia. VIDEO
An explosion has occurred at a petrochemical plant in Bashkiria, Russia. A fire broke out.
This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET informs.
According to Russian media, a pipeline was being purged at the plant in Sterlitamak in the morning.
As a result of the incident, 3 people were injured - 2 gas rescuers of the company and 1 bystander, they were hospitalised.
