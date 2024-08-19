ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5114 visitors online
News Video
10 766 11

Explosion occurs at petrochemical plant in Bashkiria, Russia. VIDEO

An explosion has occurred at a petrochemical plant in Bashkiria, Russia. A fire broke out.

This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET informs.

According to Russian media, a pipeline was being purged at the plant in Sterlitamak in the morning.

As a result of the incident, 3 people were injured - 2 gas rescuers of the company and 1 bystander, they were hospitalised.

Watch more: Defence company producing electronics for missiles is on fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia. VIDEO

Author: 

explosion (1505) factory (50) Russia (11714)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 