Explosion occurs at petrochemical plant in Bashkiria, Russia. VIDEO

An explosion has occurred at a petrochemical plant in Bashkiria, Russia. A fire broke out.

This is reported by ASTRA, Censor.NET informs.

According to Russian media, a pipeline was being purged at the plant in Sterlitamak in the morning.

As a result of the incident, 3 people were injured - 2 gas rescuers of the company and 1 bystander, they were hospitalised.

Watch more: Defence company producing electronics for missiles is on fire in Yekaterinburg, Russia. VIDEO