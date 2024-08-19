Debris from downed missile fell on supermarket in occupied Donetsk: Russian propaganda lied about "hit" and "huge number of victims". VIDEO

Russian propaganda lied about the allegedly large number of casualties caused by the attack on the Galakatika supermarket in occupied Donetsk. However, it later turned out that there were no casualties at all.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by journalist Denis Kazansky.

"On 16 August, the wreckage of a downed missile fell on the gutted Amstor supermarket in Donetsk, which the bandits renamed Galaktika. This started a fire and the supermarket burned down. The propagandists decided to use this episode to stir up hysteria and justify the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians. Tatyana Montyan's smart friend, provocateur and clique member Andriy Lysenko, began to shout in an attack that a "huge number of women and children were burned alive in the supermarket", that he personally saw everyone dying and burning there, and demanded a nuclear strike on Ukraine, taking no prisoners, occupying the entire country and "cleansing" the population," he said.

Watch more: National Guard fighters captures Russian invader in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Other Z-bloggers have also started calling for ethnic cleansing and mass killings of civilians in Ukraine.

"However, the next day it turned out that there were no deaths in the burnt-out Amstor (Galaxy). They said they were clearing the rubble. But then the topic was quickly hushed up and never mentioned again. Three days have passed and still no reports of the dead have been published. That is, there were no "huge numbers of women and children burned alive". Since no one deliberately hit the supermarket, and it caught fire from falling debris, no one died there. People managed to leave it. Not like in Kremenchuk, where they really hit the supermarket with a missile on purpose," Kazansky said.

Russian propaganda has not refuted these lies.