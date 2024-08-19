ENG
Kamikaze drone destroys enemy reconnaissance UAV "Zala" in air in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko destroyed a Russian Zala reconnaissance drone in the air in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

Read more: Enemy Su-25 was destroyed in Pokrovsk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia". VIDEO

