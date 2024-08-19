Kamikaze drone destroys enemy reconnaissance UAV "Zala" in air in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko destroyed a Russian Zala reconnaissance drone in the air in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
