Kadyrov’s fighter Alautdinov addressed Russian conscripts and their parents who oppose participation in war: "Then why does this country need you and your children?". VIDEO

The commander of Kadyrov's Akhmat unit, Apti Alautdinov, addressed Russians who oppose the participation of conscripts in hostilities and said that "18-year-old children" should defend Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Kadyrov soldier said this in a video message posted on social media.

"Friends, and if your 18-year-old children who are already in the Ministry of Defense, they are servants, should not defend the fatherland, even when it is attacked by the enemy and when it is on our territory. I have one question for you: Why do this country needs you and your children?", - said Alaudinov.

Read more: Ruscists do not evacuate bodies of their soldiers in Kharkiv direction, - OTG "Kharkiv"