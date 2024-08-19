ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4259 visitors online
News Video War
5 294 7

Ukrainian defenders completely destroyed camouflaged enemy D-30 howitzer. VIDEO

A Russian D-20 howitzer was destroyed by a Ukrainian heavy Baba Yaha copter.

According to Censor.NET, the howitzer was well camouflaged. However, the Ukrainian drone hit the shelter precisely, which led to the detonation and ignition of the powder charges. As a result, the weapon completely burned down, and no parts remained intact.

Read more: Moscow will respond if Poland tries to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Author: 

elimination (4992) drones (2324)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 