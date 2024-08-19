Ukrainian defenders completely destroyed camouflaged enemy D-30 howitzer. VIDEO

A Russian D-20 howitzer was destroyed by a Ukrainian heavy Baba Yaha copter.

According to Censor.NET, the howitzer was well camouflaged. However, the Ukrainian drone hit the shelter precisely, which led to the detonation and ignition of the powder charges. As a result, the weapon completely burned down, and no parts remained intact.

