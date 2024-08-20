SOF fighters destroyed one of pontoon crossings that Russians were building across Seim River in Kursk region. VIDEO

Operators of the Special Operations Forces of the "Requiem Group" helped destroy Russian logistics with drones, hitting a couple of engineering vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, our soldiers destroyed one of the pontoon crossings that was being built by Russians across the Seim River in the Kursk region.

As a reminder, Ukrainian aviation recently destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk sector across the Seim River with precision strikes.

